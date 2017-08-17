News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 17, 2017 St. Francis Fair’s success helped by ‘amazing’ partner

Sedgwick summer resident Joan McDonald, left, finds a bargain in the linens department, assisted by volunteer P.J. Curtis.

by Anne Berleant

The 28th year of the St. Francis Fair, an event that puts an ordinary yard sale to shame, may have been the biggest one yet.



The proceeds, “with money still coming in,” and before expenses, were around $28,000, organizer Judy Rountree said. St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church holds the annual event, partnering with a different, local nonprofit each year. That nonprofit always receives a percentage of the profit.



This year, Hancock County SPCA was the designated partner.



“It was an amazing experience working with the SPCA,” Rountree said. “They were phenomenal.”



Close to 40 SPCA volunteers helped set up, run booths and the grill station, and break down and clean up after the August 12 fair, held at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds.



Rountree said Granny’s Attic, now in its third year, sold out, thanks to children dragging parents and grandparents to browse games and toys and bicycles, while the “Junque for Jesus” bargain tables brought in a “huge” $9,050. The “Griller,” selling lunch and other refreshments, sold out of its featured item, Bianco sausage subs.



Despite a morning that began and continued with steady showers, people streamed through when the gates opened at 9 a.m.



“I think, if anything, the rain helps because people can’t go outside and do other things,” volunteer Maurine Tobin said.



Then, just around the time that the crowd usually slows down, the sun broke through.



“The rain quit and the crowd grew,” Rountree said.



With live puppies and kittens available for adoption, the SPCA booth was a big draw.



“I think the SPCA was a huge highlight,” Rountree said.

