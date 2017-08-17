Sedgwick neighbors protest Confederate flag on blueberry field

News Feature

Sedgwick neighbors called G.M. Allen on Sunday, August 13, and Monday, August 14, to protest the Confederate flag being displayed by a subcontractor on the company’s blueberry field on Christy Hill Road.

by Anne Berleant

The appearance of a Confederate flag on a Christy Hill Road blueberry field drew a strong reaction from neighbors on Sunday, August 13, the day after a White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence, including one fatality and numerous injuries of individuals protesting the rally.



“I had just literally stopped listening to the news to take my dog for a walk, and there it was,” said one neighbor who wished not to be identified. “We’ve never seen the Confederate flag flying [there] before.”



The flag was displayed on a tractor by subcontractor Marc Pelletier of Steuben, hired to harvest blueberries. A second tractor displayed the American flag.



About 30 nearby residents contacted the field’s owner, G.M. Allen, Sunday night and Monday to protest the Confederate flag’s presence.



“Basically everyone who lived on Christy Hill called [them],” resident Dennis DeSilvey said.



A former 10-year resident of Charlottesville, DeSilvey said, “I think the whole motivation for the young man who put the flag on the tractor was an in-your-face thing at a time when we needed to heal and not make the wound deeper.”



DeSilvey, and other neighbors, found G.M. Allen to be responsive.



“They have been most understanding,” DeSilvey said. “My hat goes off to them.”



When one resident called Sunday night, an answering machine was expected, but company Vice President Annie Allen picked up instead.



“She let me know that it was a subcontractor, and that they did not approve of it but there was nothing they could do until Monday when they could speak with their lawyers,” a resident said.



Monday morning, the flag came down, but then reappeared inside a tractor window, DeSilvey said.



One resident posted Annie Allen’s response on their Facebook page early Monday afternoon:



“We have gotten multiple calls and emails about this issue, and we appreciate the concern. We are upset to hear that this hateful symbol was displayed. These are not G.M. Allen’s values. We are very disappointed that we are being depicted this way and we apologize to all who were offended. We are an equal opportunity employer and hire a diverse group of employees and sell our product to a multitude of diverse companies. We are doing everything we can to address the issue, and to our knowledge the flag has been removed.”

