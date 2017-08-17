Raffle of model boat to benefit local food pantry

News Feature

Colby Pert of Sedgwick has created a model boat called Frisky, which he has donated to the Tree of Life for a fundraiser.

Every morning along the coast of Maine, lobster boats head out from their sheltered bays and harbors to check traps, as many as 800 for each licensed fisherman. They return with their catch to satisfy the hungry appetites of lobster devotees across the country and the world. Each of these individual Maine lobster boats contributed to a record-breaking 130 million pounds landed in 2016, according to a news release.



Historically, lobsters were so plentiful that Native Americans used them to fertilize their fields and to bait their fishhooks, and in Colonial times lobsters were considered “poverty food” to be fed to prisoners and indentured servants. However, by 1840 demand for fresh lobsters from the big cities proved a strong incentive for fishermen to specialize in these crustaceans, and the demand has remained steady over the ensuing years.



Colby Pert, retired fisherman and Sedgwick Selectman, no longer makes a daily fishing trip, saying, “Fishing is a young man’s life.” But his love of the ocean and the boats that encounter its moods head-on can be seen in the detailed models, in various stages of completion, that he builds in his workshop, according to the release.



For the third year, Pert is donating his latest model, Frisky, for raffle to benefit the Tree of Life food pantry. Frisky is a lobster boat named for a salvage tug that started life in the British Royal Navy as H.M.S. Frisky and whose epic adventures in the North Atlantic are the subject of many ocean tales. “Besides,” says Pert, “I just liked the name.”



The handmade wooden model represents close to 300 hours of work and pays tribute to all the lobstermen of Maine who have chosen to follow their fishing dream.



Frisky is on display at the Blue Hill Public Library until its raffle on September 5. Tickets can be purchased at the library and the Tree of Life/TurnStyle.



“It’s our pleasure to cooperate with the Tree of Life, working to improve life for all on the Blue Hill Peninsula, while featuring the artistic talents of our community members. Blue Hill Public Library is a crossroads for everyone and we are honored to help,” said Library Director Rich Boulet.

