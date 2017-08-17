Local voices, global issues: Peter Neill, World Ocean Observatory

News Feature

Adventure comes in many forms. With a decent internet connection, the world is waiting at one’s fingertips whether one’s in a big city, an African village or at the end of a dirt lane with a view of Penobscot Bay from Little Deer Isle to the Camden Hills.



“Most people see the ocean as a place apart,” Peter Neill, founder of the web-based World Ocean Observatory, said from deep in an Adirondack chair as weathered and mossy as a forest tree. “But the ocean is much more than marine science.”



After a twenty-year run as director of the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City—a career that followed stints with the National Trust for Historic Preservation; teaching marine science on a sailing vessel; as executive director of New Haven-based Schooner, Inc.; and as a published novelist and adjunct professor at Yale—Neill’s professional life was transformed when he came across a 1998 report by the Independent World Commission on the Oceans, titled The Ocean: Our Future, in a Cambridge bookstore’s used book bin.



“It was the most prescient, provocative and revolutionary report on what the ocean means and how we should approach it,” Neill said. “It transcended the traditional focus on species and habitat and relates ocean to climate, fresh water, science and technology, government, policy, development, cultural tradition and politics.”



The report, written by a world panel of experts and chaired by former Portugal president Mário Soares, included a recommendation for a web-based venue for the exchange of information, education and ideas that “never happened,” Neill said.



He had discovered and read the book in 2003. Then, through professional connections, he approached the head of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and asked if he could create such a website. The answer was yes, but support of any kind was nonexistent. But Neill ran with it. “It became a start up, an entrepreneurial idea.”

WorldOceanObservatory.org went live in 2005, as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with Neill a full-time volunteer and one employee in an office inside Midcoast Collaborative, a shared workspace in Thomaston. Twelve years later, the Observatory’s Facebook page has 500,000 followers, and a syndicated radio program transmits from WERU to places as far-flung as Hong Kong, New Zealand and, on Internet radio, Africa. The show is translated into five languages, including Swahili. “I just wrote the 436th episode,” Neill said.



There is also a curated YouTube channel and a digital magazine, Ocean and Human Health. Nearing completion is a virtual aquarium prototype that can be viewed all over the world and set up “in a matter of hours” in a warehouse in a metropolitan area. All are publicized through social media networks “and the people and organizations within them.”



“We advocate through communication,” Neill said. “I’m taking a message of global significance to millions of people.”



The medium and the message



“The ocean begins at the mountain top and ends at the abyssal plains,” Neill said. “There’s a finite amount of water on earth. Three percent is fresh, and two percent of that is locked in the [Arctic] poles.”



The World Ocean Observatory is based on the approach that the ocean is a global ecosystem, a social system, and a political system, integrating human needs for water, food, energy, transport, health, recreation, nations, economic interests, cultural traditions, cooperative governance, natural process, habitats and species with human intervention and impacts.



“The sea connects all things,” Neill said. “You can talk about a problem in Maine but you can be assured the same problem”—like coastal development or climate—“exists off the coast of Africa.”



Viewing the ocean as a connector between peoples, species and nations on this kind of large scale “demands a new information service that meets the needs of an inquisitive public and transcends efforts of governments, research organizations, national interest groups and non-governmental organization,” Neill states on an Observatory brochure. His 2016 book, The Once and Future Ocean: Notes Toward a New Hydraulic Society, lays out a proposal “for how we should value, organize and behave in the future,” he said. “We’re already fighting water wars, facing the commercialization of water.”



Using internet technology to spread and share worldwide research, education and ideas about the ocean seems suitable considering that, according to Neill, 90 percent of internet transmissions travel through underwater cables. Soul of the Sea, a book the Observatory is publishing in October, outlines how “new technology can be applied to save the ocean,” Neill said.



Operating from a house on the coast of Maine in Sedgwick, WorldOceanObservatory.org has amassed a social media following that is ranked tenth for number of followers alongside websites for NOAA, the National Science Foundation, Greenpeace and similar-sized and themed organizations. “Our budget is equal to the pizza budget at one of these places,” Neill said. “People say to me, ‘Who’s your audience?’ The fact is, everybody is a citizen of the ocean, even if they live on land.”

