Ellsworth Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 17, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 17, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 17, 2017 Annual Ride for Life supports cancer center

The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center (bethwrightcancercenter.org) is accepting registrations for the 13th annual Beth C. Wright Ride for Life, which takes places on Saturday, September 9. Volunteers are also wanted to help prepare for, set-up, and support the event.



“This year’s Ride for Life offers a beautiful bike ride for cyclists of all ability and interest levels, and the opportunity to raise money that stays in our communities, helping friends, family, and neighbors in Hancock and Washington counties whose lives have been affected by cancer,” according to a news release from event organizers.



As always, there will be 8-, 20-, 50-, or 100-mile bike rides to choose from, all of them gliding along the scenic vistas of the Blue Hill Peninsula. There are plenty of comfort stations with fruit, water, and other refreshments along the routes. Each route is well-marked with signs at each turn and riders are monitored at stations all along the course. Maps of the routes are available at the ride website (bethwrightrideforlife.kintera.org).



This year, the Center has made some changes to the Ride, designed to enhance participation, improve the experience for riders, and raise much-needed funds:



Both the 20- and 50-mile rides will start at 9:30 a.m. this year, so that everyone in these rides can enjoy rolling out onto the course together.



The early registration fee has been reduced. Register early and save money.



Introducing a special family rate: Families with children can ride for just $50 (register by August 25th).



Raise $100 and receive a Beth Wright Center golf towel.



Raise $250 and receive a YETI Rambler tumbler.



The individual who raises the most funds will receive a $100 gift certificate to Bar Harbor Bike Shop.



Everyone who registers by August 25, will be served a fresh lobster roll at the after-ride luncheon.



Anyone wishing to join the ride can register online at bethwrightrideforlife.kintera.org or contact the Center. At the end of the ride, volunteers and riders will celebrate with a festive lunch and entertainment at the Surry Elementary School.

