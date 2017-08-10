Island Ad-Vantages Logo

Brooksville
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 10, 2017
Brooksville celebrates 200 years

Mindy Friend Cronin and Vernette Ryan Bannister

Past Miss Brooksville Mindy Friend Cronin, 1992, and Vernette Ryan Bannister, 1967.

by Faith DeAmbrose

For some, a birthday can turn from a one-day observation into a “birthday week;” some may be so bold as to celebrate an entire “birthday month,” but the town of Brooksville has been celebrating its 200th birthday all year and the annual Brooksville Day celebration brought the best of Brooksville together for another celebration.

From a craft fair highlighting the beautiful wood pieces of Christina Snow, to sea glass art from Christina Leaf and glass from Bagaduce Art Glass, local artisans shared their wares.

Brooksville’s own Tinder Hearth bakery, Boop’s Lime Fizz and Mia’s Noodle Cart rounded out the food offerings, while parade goers waited for the 11 a.m. start.

Led by members of the Anah Shrine in an assortment of mini lobster boats and trucks, they were followed by the sounds of Atlantic Clarion and the area’s steel drum bands and a dozen or so floats made by Brooksville residents and businesses.

Brooksville Elementary School Principal Cammie Lepper and Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane—both town residents—took to the dunk tank to raise some money. “If you have particularly bad aim, I invite you to come up,” said Lepper as she made her way to the tank platform. The two battled it out, each with an hour in the tank. Lepper raised $62 and Kane $57.50.

Ruthie Stevens, AKA the “Candy Lady” not only participated in the parade as its Grand Marshall, but made peanut butter balls and Needhams (yes, a potato candy) which were served along with birthday cake.

The Darrell Fowler 5K, held the next day, had 100 registrants with Ben Motley the overall winner with a time of 19:17. Other top finishers included Keith Knight, 19:34; Brad Eslin, 19:52; Phoebe Markel, 20:19; and Wes Tate, 20:30 rounding the top five runners.

Parade winners
Grand Prize—Brooksville’s 200th Birthday Cake
First Prize—Condon & Sons Garage
Second Place L.A. Dow’s Redneck Campground
Third Place—Atlantic Clarion


GALLERY — Brooksville celebrates 200 years
Miss Brooksville Hannah Peasley

Miss Brooksville Hannah Peasley and runner up Brienna Limeburner in the first place float.

Grand Marshall Ruthie Stevens

Grand Marshall Ruthie Stevens (also known as the ‘Candy Lady’) also made dozens of peanut butter balls and Needhams for dessert.

Christmas in July

Christmas in July—complete with snowballs.

Dunk tank

Brooksville Elementary School Principal Cammie Lepper enters the dunk tank, in competition with Hancock county Sheriff Scott Kane.

Mini boats and trucks

Anah Shrine members lead the parade with their mini boats and trucks.

