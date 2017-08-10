Blueberries highlight annual Blue Hill festival

News Feature

Alison Allen of Little Farm on the Berries sold homemade jams made with local blueberries and other fruits.

by Shiloh Eaton

On Saturday, August 5, cars lined the streets of downtown Blue Hill, as people enjoyed the 9th Annual Blueberry Festival held at the First Congregational Church. From children’s activities to games and food, the day was a celebration of all things blueberry.



The festival began with a (blueberry) pancake breakfast, attracting many into the Fisher Hall. Snacks and treats such as smoothies, and granola on ice cream were available—all featuring the blueberry as the main ingredient.



Music filled the air, as live musicians played instruments and sang throughout the day. Children played in a Scooby-Doo themed bounce house, and people tested their aim at the dunk tank. Magician Jim Picariello entertained a group of all ages with his magic tricks, and juggler Zachary Field brought smiles to many faces during his act.



The church parking lot was filled with vendors selling homemade and handcrafted items including jewelry, soap, and jams made from local blueberries.

