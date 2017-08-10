Up-and-coming candy shop sweetens Brooklin

News Feature

by Cora Curtis

A new storefront has crystallized and opened for business on the Bay Road in Brooklin. Blossom Kravitz, owner of Brooklin Candy Company, works hard to bring energy and originality to the business of satisfying “sweet tooths.”



It all began with caramel. As a birthday present for a friend, Kravitz made a batch of over 100 caramels and those who tasted them insisted that she make a business out of her natural knack for food chemistry. Kravitz took her friends’ advice and poured her efforts into cultivating candy-craving clientele. Last March she took the next step and purchased a three-story yellow Victorian-era house which now serves as her business headquarters. Hailing from New York City, Kravitz is well stocked in street smarts and style, both of which are reflected in her approach to selling sweets. When she’s not working at the Whale’s Rib or the Brooklin Inn, Kravitz works to complete renovations as well as to create new combinations of flavors. Her late-night efforts have resulted in a range of confectioner’s delights.



The Brooklin Candy Company’s selection includes chocolate bark, truffles, homemade Madagascar vanilla extract, macaroons, hard candy, muffins and more. One of Kravitz’s specialty chocolate barks incorporates and showcases a special coffee bean roasted exceptionally dark by Bucklyn Coffee for the Brooklin Candy Company exclusively. If you need to cool off, Kravitz offers homemade Popsicles made from fresh fruit in several flavors, including mint lemonade and mango lemonade with peach chunks. The freezer is also kept stocked with chocolate-coated bananas. Kravitz provides coffee, chai, and tea products locally sourced from Bucklyn Coffee, 44 North, and Greentree Coffee and Tea.



In the merchandise category, there are Brooklin Candy Company tote bags available, sporting original artwork by Kravitz’s mother, Deborah Lothrop. The walls of Brooklin Candy Company are adorned with paintings by Lothrop, as well as quilted art created by Marge Wilson. While it is not a full service eatery, the Brooklin Candy Company is the perfect place to sit down for tea-time and crack open one of the many donated books filling the communal bookshelf Kravitz has set up in the dining room.



The Brooklin Candy Company was born out of Kravitz’s contagious enthusiasm, who quit her desk job in the city to pursue a career that aligned better with her passions. Now Kravitz has made a business out of two of her favorite things, interacting with people and having fun. “That’s the point of Brooklin Candy Company, to always have fun,” said Kravitz. If you are hoping for a taste of Kravitz’s specialty chocolate barks or candies without making a trip to the storefront, look for her products at the Brooklin General Store or the Blue Hill Co-op. The Brooklin Candy Company is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also visit on Facebook at facebook.com/brooklincandy/.

