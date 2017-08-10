News Feature

Deer Isle Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 10, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 10, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 10, 2017 Haystack’s Evening Programs

Throughout the summer, Haystack faculty, visiting artists, technical assistants, and staff share their inspirations, ideas, and work as part of Haystack’s Summer Evening Program Series. Evening Programs begin at 7 p.m. at Haystack’s Gateway Auditorium, 89 Haystack School Drive in Deer Isle. These events are free and open to the public.



Upcoming programs include: August 14, Doug Beube (book arts), Pattie Chalmers (ceramics), Stine Bidstrup (glass); August 15, Kat Cole (metals), Dee Clements (weaving), Matthias Pliessnig (wood); August 21, Technical Assistant Presentations; and August 22, Staff Presentations. Visit haystack-mtn.org for detailed descriptions of evening programs.



A Studio Walk-Through and End-of-Session Auction will take place Thursday, August 24, at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts.



The Studio Walk-Through is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The End-of-Session Auction includes a silent auction, beginning at 7 p.m. and a live auction, beginning at 7:30. These events are free and open to the public. Proceeds benefit Haystack’s scholarship program and studio improvements.

