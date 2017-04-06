Union 76 to explore alternative governance structures

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The School Union 76 board members at their March 28 meeting agreed that change is needed. Exactly what form it should take is the next question.



“The only place to start is to accept every idea that comes to the table and sift through it,” Sedgwick Vice Chairman Michele Levesque said. “I think the sky’s the limit.”



The discussion was prompted by a position paper, “Restructuring Union Governance to Improve Educational Opportunities,” that addressed declining enrollments and rising costs across the three districts where local control of schools was highly valued by the communities. The paper came out of two facilitated Union 76 board workshops designed to improve communication and collaboration and answer the question, “What is our purpose as a union and how do we go about executing it?” Chairman Mike Sealander said.



Collaboration, combining schools and consolidation were all discussed as ways to share costs, such as administration and special education, and improve educational offerings, such as foreign language or after-school programs.



Superintendent Chris Elkington and other board members noted that these issues are not unique to Union 76.



“The whole of Hancock County has had this conversation,” Elkington said, with Blue Hill the only neighboring district to see rising enrollment.



By consensus, the board agreed to form a subcommittee, open to all board members, and look to hire a consultant, toward a way forward in restructuring the union. Meetings, open to the public, will be given proper notice.



“Transparency at this level is extremely important for all towns and boards,” Brooklin Chairman Paige Morse said.



The board also unanimously approved extending Elkington’s contract for one year, through June 30, 2018.

