‘Longstanding, amazing’ BHCS teacher wins Lambert Award

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Inspiring student achievement in science, making continuous and enduring contributions to science education, and showing a creative approach in linking state science standards to teaching—these are the criteria for the Louis P. Lambert Award, given each year to a public or private school science teacher by the Maine Science Teachers Association. For 2016-17, that teacher is Blue Hill Consolidated School’s Nell Herrmann.



“Nell has been a longstanding, amazing, professional science teacher,” said Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, who nominated her for the award. “She doesn’t spend her summer working at an ice cream stand or cleaning houses or lifeguarding. She actually goes out and does science. … On top of that, she does really well in connecting with middle school kids at a science level. She is great.”



Herrmann began her teaching career at BHCS, taught for 11 years in Pennsylvania and then returned to Blue Hill in 2013. Throughout those years, she has studied changing ocean floor conditions in Antarctic, studied climate change effects on plants and caribou in Greenland, and was a science communication fellow on the R/V Nautilus under Dr. Robert Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic shipwreck. There, Herrmann narrated the camera feed of a giant, underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in the Mesoamerican Reef off the Coast of Belize and Honduras.



“It’s one of those things where I’ve been lucky to get some really cool opportunities, and each one leads to another one, which allows me to do things with the kids and keep it exciting,” Herrmann said.



Her BHCS students have built model ROVs and then lowered them into Blue Hill Bay, and they have measured plant development with equipment purchased with a National Science Foundation grant.



Herrmann already has plans for this summer, a return to Greenland to further study the effect of a shortened plant life cycle on caribou. Last year, she hoped the NSA grant would allow her to take students along but “it didn’t work out,” she said. However, her students will continue to measure plant growth, using the BHCS playground as a laboratory, and entering their findings in a national database.



“I’m constantly learning new things and sharing with the kids. It helps keep them motivated,” Herrmann said.

