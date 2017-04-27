News Feature

Concert explores connection to ‘home’



The Bagaduce Chorale’s spring concert explores, through choral music and poetry, our connection to the idea of “home” and our movement away from and back towards home over the span of the life journey, according to a press release.



Music Director Bronwyn Kortge has selected 14 contemporary and 20th century choral works that contemplate the universal human longing for a sense of place and belonging. Titled “The Road Home,” the music offers up a variety of perspectives on the longing for home, the pain of leaving home, our dreams of returning home, and ultimately, reflections on the great spiritual journey home.Many of its choral settings feature demanding piano accompaniment.



Randall Thompson’s choral setting for the Robert Frost poem “The Road Not Taken” opens the program and sets its reflective tone. Stephen Paulus’s “The Road Home” and Mark Hayes arrangement of “Home on the Range” are followed by Mark Willberg’s “Bound for the Promised Land.” Sea shanty “Away from the Roll of the Sea,” by Mark Willberg, and spiritual “Deep River” arranged by Linda Spevacek, follow.



The tone shifts with “Adiemus,” from Karl Jenkins’ “Songs of Sanctuary.” Using an invented language and calling for a tribal sound, this work conjures a strong sense of place. Next, “Look at the World,” by John Rutter, sets the stage for “Ubi Caritas,” by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, performed with Gjeilo’s piano improvisation, showcases the keyboard talents of Chorale accompanist Douglas Beck.



A setting for Sara Teasdale’s poem “There Will Be Rest,” by Frank Ticheli, is followed by three pastoral songs, “Afternoon on a Hill,” by Eric Barnum, “The Pasture,” by Z. Randall Stroope, and “Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse. The program comes full circle with a high-energy spiritual, “Music Down in My Soul,” by choral composer Moses Hogan whose settings of African-American spirituals are beloved by choruses around the world, according to the release.



Performances will be at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. An open dress rehearsal is on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. For information, visit bagaducechorale.org or email bagaducechorale@gmail.com.

