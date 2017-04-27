Colloquy will explore ‘Precision Medicine’

News Feature

Would a teenage boy buy the same clothes as his grandmother? Probably not. But when they get sick, they’re likely to receive the same medical treatment, despite their many differences. And so will everyone else.



Precision Medicine, to be discussed in a new colloquy presented by Colloquy Downeast, will fundamentally change every facet of modern healthcare, according to a press release. Scientists at Jackson Laboratories, Bar Harbor, are actively researching how medical treatment and practice can be customized to the individual patient, according to a news release.



In this colloquy, presenters will discuss the new concepts of health care based on each person’s unique genetic makeup, how genetics differs from genomics, and how integrating data, technology and biology will revolutionize the way we improve health and treat disease.



Each of the three colloquy sessions will be facilitated by a leading Jackson Labs scientist in the subject of discussion. The sessions are: Using “big data” to determine how genetics links to disease; Identifying the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease; and Customizing medical therapies to match the patient’s genetic makeup.



The Precision Medicine colloquy will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library on three consecutive Mondays, starting May 8, at 1 p.m.



To register to join the conversation and learn more about the facilitators, go to ColloquyDowneast.org.

