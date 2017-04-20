News Feature

Surry Originally published in The Weekly Packet, April 20, 2017 Blue Hill Heritage Trust completes Surry land purchase 2,114 acres of The Surry Forest

An aerial view of The Surry Forest, a 2,114-acre acquisition by Blue Hill Heritage Trust.

by Anne Berleant

Blue Hill Heritage Trust announced on April 10 that it had completed the purchase of 2,114 acres of forest land off Toddy Pond Road stretching to the Blue Hill town border.



“This is the beginning of a grand adventure,” Executive Director Hans Carlson told about 60 residents at a public meeting on April 11.



The Trust first announced the exclusive opportunity to purchase the land at its 2016 annual meeting, and held a pre-acquisition public meeting in November.



This recent meeting found community members eager to learn what they could and could not do on the land, which was formerly used for tree growth.



“I watched it cut three times in 35 years and I just wanted to cry every time,” commented one resident.



The last cut, about a year ago, was “pretty hard,” Carlson said, and the trust must decide how to regenerate tree growth as part of its overall stewardship plan. The first step is a natural resources inventory towards a goal of a “well-managed forest” that will benefit the community now and in 100 years.



The land has a fair amount of wetlands, a pond, some small streams, and one ridge with a 50-60 foot drop—and nine miles of poor-quality logging roads, Carlson said.



“It doesn’t take much to make them impassable,” he said.



The trust has set up game cameras and caught coyote, fox, moose, bobcats, deer and turkey on film. Trust staff members asked for hunters and others to report what they see when on the land.



Audience questions ranged from whether it was open to hunting (yes), camping (maybe), dirt bikes and snow mobiles (not really) or cross-country skiing and snowshoeing (yes) to what the sale meant to the town’s tax rolls.



“When a piece of land like this goes into Blue Hill Heritage Trust, what’s the revenue loss?” one man asked.



The trust pays property tax, Carlson said, but its lands are re-assessed for use as open space. For the Surry Forest, the previous $8,400 annual property tax will now be about $2,500.



“I’d like to see interesting trails as a primary focus,” one person offered.



The trust will hold small focus groups as the plan for the forest is created.



The purchase was supported by The Conservation Trust, which held the property while Blue Hill Heritage raised funds to finalize its ownership, according to a press release.



The forest will be dedicated to Pamela Johnson, a longtime board member who recently died and left “an incredible bequest to look after this piece of property,” Carlson said. “This was a real passion project for her.”

