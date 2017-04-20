News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, April 20, 2017 Falls Bridge to close for 3 days, April 24-26

by Anne Berleant

The Maine Department of Transportation plans to close Falls Bridge for three days to complete routine boring preceding the future repair or replacement of the bridge, according to a notification sent by project manager Andrew Lathe to the Blue Hill Board of Selectmen.



The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26.



Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 172, while southbound traffic will go through Sedgwick and Brooklin.



The school bus transporting students from Blue Hill to South Blue Hill will not be able to travel on Falls Bridge Road for its afternoon run, principal Shelly Shildroth notified parents in the April 13 school newsletter.



The bridge will be open to one-lane traffic on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

