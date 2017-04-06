Chamber of commerce plans dinner and ‘Casino Night’

News Feature

The Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming annual dinner. This year’s event, themed a “Casino Night,” will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Founders’ Hall in East Blue Hill. The community is welcome to enjoy an evening of fun as the chamber celebrates commerce on the peninsula.



Enjoy table games including Black Jack, Texas Hold’em, and Roulette for a chance to win prizes donated by sponsors (no cash to play or win.) All tickets include food, drink, and table games. Additional raffle tickets available for purchase. Food and raffle items will include a showcase of what chamber members have to offer.



For more information or to become a sponsor, visit bluehillpeninsula.org or call 374-3242.

