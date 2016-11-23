Students turn on speed for annual Great Race

News Feature

Forty runners, representing more than half the eligible students, ran in a mile-and-a-half footrace on Sedgwick Elementary School’s fitness trail on November 1. According to organizer and physical education teacher Dwayne Carter, this was the highest participation rate since the school began the Great Race 10 years ago. Students, who had to qualify for the event by running a 3/4-mile lap of the trail in 8:30 or less, also turned in some of the best times.



In the annual event, Principal Don Buckingham challenges students to beat him in the race. For the first time ever, every student running beat “Dr. B.”



Top 10 finishes

1st place tie. Kove Nevells and Dominick Simmons: 11:42;

2. Darrell Gray: 11:59

3. Tim Foster: 12:07

4. Hannah Webb and Maera Snow: 12:41

5. Jovin Pesek: 13:05

6. Jasper Rossney: 13:19

7. Amber Rae Pesek: 13:52

8. Brodie Worden: 13:59

9. Hannah Leger: 14:24

10. Beverly Hawkins: 14:30

