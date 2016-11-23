Island Ad-Vantages Logo

News Feature

Sedgwick
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, November 23, 2016
Students turn on speed for annual Great Race

High five

High fives await for finishing the Great Race at Sedgwick Elementary School on November 1.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick Elementary School

Forty runners, representing more than half the eligible students, ran in a mile-and-a-half footrace on Sedgwick Elementary School’s fitness trail on November 1. According to organizer and physical education teacher Dwayne Carter, this was the highest participation rate since the school began the Great Race 10 years ago. Students, who had to qualify for the event by running a 3/4-mile lap of the trail in 8:30 or less, also turned in some of the best times.

In the annual event, Principal Don Buckingham challenges students to beat him in the race. For the first time ever, every student running beat “Dr. B.”

Top 10 finishes
1st place tie. Kove Nevells and Dominick Simmons: 11:42;
2. Darrell Gray: 11:59
3. Tim Foster: 12:07
4. Hannah Webb and Maera Snow: 12:41
5. Jovin Pesek: 13:05
6. Jasper Rossney: 13:19
7. Amber Rae Pesek: 13:52
8. Brodie Worden: 13:59
9. Hannah Leger: 14:24
10. Beverly Hawkins: 14:30


GALLERY — Sedgwick students run a Great Race
A big field

The field of runners races the Sedgwick School trail for the Great Race on November 1.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick Elementary School
Some cheer

Students cheer on classmates who qualified for the Great Race at Sedgwick Elementary School on November 1.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick Elementary School
Beating Dr. B.

Jordan Gove leads Dr. B. along the Sedgwick School trail on November 1.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick Elementary School
