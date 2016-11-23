Selectmen weigh in on revised Planning Board Ordinance

News Feature

From left, Blue Hill Planning Board Chairman Scott Miller, member Sarah King, Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins and member Ken Charles wrap up a November 14 meeting. Also present, but not shown, were members Danner Curtis, Henrietta Clews and Adam Gray and Secretary Liz Snow.

by Anne Berleant

After several months of review, the seven-member planning board has proposed revisions to the ordinance that governs it, with the goal to bring the revised ordinance before voters at the 2017 town meeting.



The proposed changes include defining the requirements of board membership, namely, town residency, 75 percent meeting attendance, and no conflicts of interest, or another municipal appointment.



Other changes, such as deleting the section allowing a petition signed by 10 voters to start a recall process for a member or alternate of the board, and revising the meeting notice requirements, will defer to state statutes and Maine’s Freedom of Access Act.



“It seemed to us it made us vulnerable to small, discontented numbers” of citizens, board member Henrietta Clews noted of the current recall provision.



One substantive proposed change in the ordinance was spelling out that once a quorum—at least four of the seven board members—has been reached, then only a majority of those present is needed to pass a decision. The current ordinance is not clear on that point, stating a “quorum of the board necessary to conduct an official board meeting and to render a decision shall consist of at least four (4) members.”



This clarification means the number of votes needed to render a decision is three to four, and it reduces potential delays to decisions because of recused or absent members, Chairman Scott Miller explained.



Board member Adam Gray voiced that he felt board decisions should have at least four votes in favor.



Miller said he wasn’t necessarily in favor of reducing the number of votes needed to approve a decision but thought it was “more important that the [definition of] majority be clear” in the ordinance.



The proposed meeting notice provision no longer requires publication in a local newspaper but that it be given in accordance with the Maine Freedom of Access Act, which uses the term “reasonable notice,” such as a public posting, and, for emergency meetings, that the local media be notified. For public hearings, state statute requires posted notice at least seven days prior to the hearing, and Miller said the board would publish public hearing notices “at least as required under FOAA,” and “can always do more if appropriate.”



How the board can meet the legal minimum of public access to information generated much discussion, including whether tape recordings of the meetings were public records and what the fee should be for copies.



A greater topic, and one not addressed in the ordinance, was who should be allowed to speak at public hearings, only citizens, taxpayers and abutters, or the general public.



While the commercial site plan review ordinance refers to the planning board ordinance for public hearing procedures, the planning board ordinance only states that the board “adopt rules of procedure for the conduct of public hearings.” Such rules do not currently exist.



Miller said board bylaws are being drafted by the current board, and would spell out conduct of public hearings, among other procedures. Bylaws, and amendments to them, do not have to be approved by town voters, but by the board itself, he noted.



“The idea is that bylaws would not be about things substantive,” he explained by telephone after the meeting, while acknowledging that setting rules for who could speak at public hearings could be considered, by some, to be substantive.



A 2015 telecommunications tower hearing and a 2012 mud run application hearing were referenced during the discussion on public hearings.



“In [my] nine years on the board, we never had a problem with only letting Blue Hill residents speak until the mud run,” board member Ken Charles said.



“Just keep it local,” Bannister advised. “If we have to defend it in court, we defend it,” noting that the question is up to the planning board to decide.



Selectman Jim Schatz appeared to favor a slightly broader perspective: “It’s the responsibility of the planning board members to be sensitive to the impact of development on surrounding areas. You’re making a decision on an application. Use your wisdom.”



The goal of the proposed ordinance changes, and to adopt bylaws where none currently exist, is “to align what the board actually does with what the ordinance says it should be doing,” Miller said after the meeting, and “to make it something that works for us and the town.”



He offered advice given by the Maine Municipal Association: “Whatever you do, don’t make up the rules as you go.”

