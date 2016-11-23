New director, Lori Sitzabee, steps into local chamber position

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce announced on November 17 that it has hired Lori Sitzabee as executive director. Sitzabee fills a vacancy created when the former director took a position at the Marine & Environmental Research Institute a few weeks ago.



Sitzabee is new to the area but not to directing organizations working with the public, having previously served as the Director of the YMCA in Berwyn, Pa. She holds a degree in music therapy, while most of her background has been in health care marketing.



Sitzabee moved to Blue Hill with her wife six months ago after an October 2015 vacation in Ellsworth, where they had looked at a property for sale.



After a subsequent call from a real estate agent about the Blue Hill property they now live in, “everything meshed together,” Sitzabee recalled. “We came up to leave the rat race and take a nice, deep breath.”



The chamber is “a place to bring area business and community together, and act as a resource, provide assistance, listen to challenges and help as we can,” she said from the chamber office on South Street Friday, November 18.



“A big part of this is the tourist season,” she said, with the chamber serving as a hub so visitors know where to go and what to do.



The executive director position, at 20 hours a week, is part-time and year-round.



The chamber co-sponsors the Peninsula Tree Lighting December 1 in downtown Blue Hill, with Blue Hill Heritage Trust, and it is an “opportunity for folks to meet me,” Sitzabee said.



She is in the chamber office Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

