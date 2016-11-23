Lobster Leadership Institute seeks participants for 2017

News Feature

Maine lobstermen younger than 40 years old are invited to take part in the second Maine Lobster Leadership Institute, offered by the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance. The deadline for application is December 15.



The Institute, first offered in 2014, provides young lobstermen with a hands-on overview of the management, science and business aspects of lobstering in a globalized economy. The days when a lobsterman need do nothing more than set his trap and haul his lobsters to the wharf are long gone. Today, to be successful in this traditional fishery a lobsterman must understand the complexities of regulation, business management and marketing, as well as be a skilled fisherman. By learning more about the state of lobstering today, Institute participants will be ready to take leadership roles in the fishery of the future.



The Institute begins in January with a two-day workshop which will focus on the management, science and business aspects of the lobster fishery. Later in the winter, Institute participants will attend a Joint Committee on Marine Resources session in Augusta, fisheries presentations at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum in March, meetings of the state Lobster Advisory Council, lobster zone councils or the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, and other events, such as the Boston Seafood Show, relevant to the Maine lobster fishery. The Institute will culminate with an exchange trip to meet with lobstermen on Prince Edward Island in May, with a program wrap-up in June.



Participation in the Institute is limited to 20. Applicants must be able to attend the two-day retreat in late January, the exchange trip to Prince Edward Island in May and a minimum of one meeting each month in February, March and April. Costs associated with the two-day retreat and the exchange trip to Canada will be covered by the Institute.



Applications must be received by December 15 for priority consideration. Lobstermen are also encouraged to nominate candidates from their communities for the program. For additional information or to receive an application, contact Patrice McCarron at the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance at 967-6221 or patrice@mainelobstermen.org or visit mlcalliance.org.

