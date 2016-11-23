BHMH named 2016 Top 20 Critical Access Hospital

News Feature

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital President John Ronan, right, and Dr. Michael Murnik with the hospital’s most recent award.

In September, Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, a Critical Access Hospital, received national attention for its best-in-class ratings in patient satisfaction, scoring in the top 1.5 percent of more than 1,330 CAHs nationwide.



BHMH’s Chief Medical Officer, Michael Murnik, MD accepted the award during the National Rural Health Association’s conference in Kansas City, Mo.



“I think what sets Blue Hill Memorial Hospital apart is a universal commitment among all of our team members,” Murnik said in a news release. “Housekeeping, kitchen and administrative staff along with providers, nurses and medical assistants all work together to provide the best possible care, every day, for every one of our patients (who just happen to be friends, family, and neighbors).”



“This award is a validation of the hard work and commitment to our patients shown by all BHMH employees,” BHMH President John Ronan said. “Feedback from our patients is crucial to our success, and I’m pleased to see how positive the feedback has been.”



BHMH has most recently been awarded the 2016 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Best Performer – Small Hospital – Cleanliness Award by Avatar Solutions, and December 2015 marked the third year in a row The Leapfrog Group named BHMH to its annual list of Top Hospitals.



National Rural Health Association is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. The data used to select winners includes Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (HCAHPS) scores which measure patient satisfaction during a hospital stay.

