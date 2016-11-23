News Feature

Brooksville Originally published in The Weekly Packet, November 23, 2016 Odd Fellows, Meals for Me partner to dish out lobster dinner for 40

by Monique Labbe

Volunteers with the Meals for Me program and members of the Governor Brooks Lodge of Brooksville and the Joshua Davis Lodge of Stonington came together to serve up fresh-dug Stonington clams, Maine lobsters and corn on the cob to just over 40 residents on a Thursday in late October, at the Brooksville Public Service Building. The event was the third annual collaborative lunch between Meals For Me, a weekly lunch program sponsored by Bangor-based Eastern Area Agency on Aging, and the two Odd Fellows lodges.



“It’s a wonderful program,” said Audrey Peasley as she prepared plates for those in attendance. “We provide meals weekly to people who need a place to get some warm food and feel like part of their community. This particular event, partnering with the Odd Fellows, has been such a great thing.”



Food for the event was given by donation, from lobstermen in Stonington to the Eggemoggin Country Store, which provided the corn.



Bill Leck, a member of the Governor Brooks Lodge, said that the lobsters came off four different boats, and that the clams were donated by the Joshua Davis Lodge. In all, over 60 pounds of clams and “countless” pounds of lobster were donated to the event.



“Our goal is to help people in need, and the community sort of rallies behind that,” said Leck. “This year, we got lobsters from Boyd Black, Darren Grindal, Keegan Oliver and Steve Peasley.”



The idea of rallying behind community support has been a trend for the event the last couple of years, according to Leck. What started out as a Brooksville Odd Fellows event quickly turned into a partnership between the two lodges.



“The [Joshua Davis Lodge] guys came up here early this morning and we all cooked the lobsters together in front of the fire station,” said Leck. “It’s just great to come together to work toward a common goal, and the Meals for Me ladies are pretty amazing as well.”



Those ladies were in the kitchen at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, cooking the clams and corn and making sure all the tables were set and the coffee was hot. The Meals for Me Volunteers are no strangers to what goes into feeding several dozen people, according to Peasley.



“We’ve been at this for a long time, our volunteers just know what their jobs are and how to get it done,” she said.



“The best part is that everyone chips in and helps out,” said Leck. “We love doing this event every year, and we will continue to do it for as long as we can.”

