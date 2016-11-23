Falls Bridge Initiative offers new option, as feds take lead

News Feature

Noel Stookey outlines a third option for the Falls Bridge project under consideration by Maine Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

by Anne Berleant

Falls Bridge, spanning Salt Pond and directly connecting South Blue Hill and Brooklin to Blue Hill, has been targeted for replacement or repair by the Maine Department of Transportation within the next two or three years.



The project, already the subject of two public hearings, archaeological digs, federal agency review, and a petition submitted to Blue Hill Selectmen over a yet-to-be-created local advisory committee, now has the focus of the Falls Bridge Initiative, which offers a third alternative to the repair-or-replace scenario presented by MDOT: to build a new bridge about half a mile south connecting Routes 172 and 175, and keep the existing, historic bridge for pedestrian, bicycle and recreational use.



South Blue Hill resident Noel Paul Stookey, who presents the idea on fallsbridgeinitiative.org, leads the Initiative.



But with archaeological findings of Native American material and early settlers’ artifacts found in property abutting the bridge, the Federal Highway Administration has stepped in.



MDOT Project manager Andrew Lathe notified Selectman Jim Schatz on November 18 that MDOT will meet with the FHA on November 30 to discuss the public process for the Falls Bridge project, and that the FHA is now the lead agency on the project, under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.



“We are entering into a complicated Federal process that needs to be well coordinated and well documented,” Lathe’s email states. “After Federal Highway has met with the Department on November 30th, the Department will be in contact with the Town Selectmen to schedule a meeting to further outline the public and Bridge Advisory Committee process moving forward. Federal Highway may wish to be involved in that discussion.”



In a November 18 interview, Stookey said he is neutral on the final choice and just wants his proposal considered. “Part of the allure for this is it’s unique. It satisfies everybody’s needs,” he said.



The town already owns a parcel on the western side of Salt Pond that is a logical entry point for a new bridge, he explained, and no temporary bridge would need to be built during construction. In addition, he noted that there could be funds available for historic monuments, for which the 1926 bridge may qualify, although there would be a cost for a new road leading to the bridge on the west side.



“The more things that fall into place make it seem a viable option,” Stookey said. “If it’s clearly so expensive that it’s not worthwhile, I would say, heck, no.”



Rehabilitating the existing bridge would cost about $5.1 million, MDOT estimated in 2014, and extend its life by about 30 to 40 years, while a new, modern bridge would cost about $4 million, widen it from just over 20 feet to 28 feet, and have a life expectancy of 75 years. Both options likely entail construction of a temporary bridge during the 12 to 18 months estimated construction time, raising the overall cost of the project by about $500,000.



Right now, Stookey, the Falls Bridge Initiative and the selectmen would like to see MDOT present some financial parameters that will help determine design and options.



“Our challenge, too, is to have the state respond to us,” Selectman Chairman John Bannister said on November 18. “Tell us no, if the answer is no.”



Over 20 people have weighed in on this third option on the initiative’s website, mostly in a positive vein, although a few have raised the additional costs, from the MDOT maintaining two bridges to taxpayers funding an engineering study for the proposed new bridge.



Until the MDOT and FHA meet, and then the selectmen and MDOT, the creation of the advisory board, let alone official consideration of Stookey’s proposal, are on hold. The current bridge is safe for at least five years, MDOT has said, and any construction would likely occur in 2018.



“Until we get any direction to the contrary, I guess we have to assume everything’s on the table,” Schatz said.

