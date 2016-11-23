Bagaduce Chorale to perform holiday concert, ‘Unceasing Love’

News Feature

The Bagaduce Chorale and Music Director Bronwyn Kortge will present “a program of chorale music that explores the very human experience of deep and abiding love: love for those closest to us, love for humankind, love for the world around us, and love for whatever greater power we might believe in. There is commonality in all works chosen for this program, each, in its own way summons the powerful feelings of memory, of connection, of joy, and hope that drive the human capacity for love,” according to a news release.



Performances are at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill on Friday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 10, 3 p.m. On December 18, there will be a matinée performance at the Ellsworth High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. Visit bagaducechorale.org to learn more about the Chorale.



The program opens with a Hodie, Christus Natus Est, a joyously exuberant 20th century work by Canadian composer Healey Willan, followed by another energetic and effervescent work, a Mozart rarity, Regina Coeli, composed when Mozart was 15. Fast moving and uplifting, this work features virtuoso soprano solo work which will be sung by Blue Hill soprano Sarah Schnieder.



The concert concludes with two high-energy works celebrating the joy that comes to us as we give ourselves up to “unceasing love.” Nearer My God to Thee, by James Stevens, is a composition that features a soaring tenor solo over a driving choral accompaniment. It sets the stage for Baba Yetu by Christopher Tin, which was actually composed as the theme for the computer game Civilization IV. The text is a Swahili translation of the Lord’s Prayer and the dancing energy of this piece is infectious.



The concert will include the traditional carol sing-along.

