Window installation to benefit local organizations

News Feature

Handworks Gallery on Main Street in Blue Hill is holding an Artist’s Reception on Friday, November 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate Basha Olson’s window installation: 456 Bed Frames. The public is invited.



The window installation consists of 456 reverse glass paintings on vintage glass that have been edged with cooper foil. The 1 1⁄2 x 3 1⁄2 inch pieces are hung together on bed frames to form a larger picture. The individual pieces can be used as small works of art, ornaments or sun catchers and are for sale. Eighty percent of the proceeds are being donated by the artist and Handworks Gallery to benefit the Tree of Life food pantry and The Ark animal shelter.



Olson’s work includes bronze sculpture, drawings, and illustration. This is Olson’s second window installation for the gallery. Also being featured are Olson’s bronze sculptures, work by Jennifer Lee Morrow, and Margery Wilson’s fiber art holiday stockings.



Handworks Gallery features art, jewelry, fine craft and gifts by local and Maine artists. Artists interested in having their work considered for exhibition in the window and gallery can contact Diane Allen at handworksgallery@outlook.com. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday in November and Monday-Saturday in December.

