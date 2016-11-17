Future of leadership in transition in Brooksville

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Following a November 7 executive session of the Brooksville School Board, the board voted 4-0-1 to accept the resignation of Brooksville Elementary School principal Todd Nelson, effective December 31. Board member Matt Freedman abstained.



The decision of the board, according to Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, was the result of a couple executive session conversations that have gone on over the course of several months.



“The board felt that it just was no longer a good fit,” said Hurvitt during a phone conversation Monday, November 14. “It’s unfortunate, but in the world of school administration you have to be on the same page, otherwise things don’t work out that well.”



The school board has hired a consultant, Mary Jane McCallum, to help review the school’s mission and vision statement and make it more in line with the current environment at Brooksville Elementary School. As such, Hurvitt said that the board members are looking to make changes in several aspects of the school’s daily operations.



“There are several steering committee meetings lined up for December to discuss the mission statement,” said Hurvitt. “The board will eventually have to vote on that mission statement. I think we’ll be in a solid place, eventually.”



Being in a solid place is one of Nelson’s concerns for his student body as he gets ready to exit his roles as principal and Language Arts and Social Studies teacher.



“My plan is to keep teaching my classes and doing whatever I have to do to get good closure for everybody,” he said. “I wasn’t fired, the board just decided I wasn’t the right person and took action. I’m reluctant to be the center of this, I think it’s more about Brooksville Elementary than it is about me.”



Brooksville School Board chairman Charles Tarr said that he is confident the school will move forward in a “positive way” and that working with McCallum is a step in the right direction. As far as what the board is looking for in its replacement for Nelson, Tarr said that “strong leadership characteristics” are among the top priorities.



“We want someone who will put a bright face on the school,” he said.



With decades of teaching and school administration experience behind him, Nelson is unsure of what his plans will be moving forward; however, he does know that he will not be launching a country-wide job search any time soon.



“I’m not sure what the plan will be,” he said. “I’m a writer, so I will probably work on some projects that I’ve been thinking about for some time. It’s not like I don’t have any ideas, I’m just not sure if my days of working in a school are behind me.”



Hurvitt said the next steps for the board will be to advertise for and hire a half-time longterm substitute teacher to take over Nelson’s Language Arts and Social Studies classes. A meeting to discuss leadership options to finish out the school year is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 22.



“I think we’ll be okay eventually,” said Hurvitt. “But I have to be honest, this is not how I envisioned the school year to go.”

