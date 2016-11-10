‘Pantsuit Nation’ swells into election phenomenon

News Feature

Libby Chamberlain poses, in her pantsuit, for the Pantsuit Nation photo shoot on Election Day at Cynthia Winings Gallery in Blue Hill.

by Anne Berleant

Women steadily stream up to the second story of Cynthia Winings Gallery, all ages and proudly in pantsuits, to be photographed in an Election Day event for Facebook group Pantsuit Nation.



The private group, created three weeks ago by Libby Chamberlain, who lives in a small town on the Blue Hill Peninsula, started with three dozen invites and grew to 24,000 members within 24 hours, Chamberlain said.



By Election Day, that number had reached three million and raised $170,000 for the Clinton campaign, garnering the national attention that follows social media gone viral, especially if connected to the presidential election.



Chamberlain has been interviewed for profiles in The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, CNN and Wall Street Journal, while the New York Post and a stream of web-only news sites have latched on to the story behind its millions of supporters.



With no prior experience in grass-roots politics, Chamberlain said she “couldn’t be more surprised” by the response to Pantsuit Nation.



Chamberlain started the group after the third presidential debate as a forum for voters who are “behind Hillary, [and] have overwhelming support and passion about her.”



Inspired by Clinton’s message, “I felt that women around the community needed a rallying cry,” she said.



The name and symbol for the movement came out of a “snide” comment by a young woman about Clinton’s pantsuit, she explained.



Chamberlain invited group members to share “why the election was so important,” discouraging negative comments about any of the presidential candidates, she said. “It’s for celebrating this moment in history for all people who feel they have a stake in the election.”



Two women who showed up at the Winings Gallery to have their photo taken remembered when they bought their first pantsuits, which came out for women in the 1960s.



“We were going to show that we, too, were going to wear pantsuits,” Janet Pease said.



“This was bought in 1980,” her neighbor Julie Wang said of her black suit. “I would wear it to work and then for a night out.”



One early member and neighbor of Chamberlain, Molly Blake, brought her young daughter, in a pantsuit, to be photographed. Commenting on the overwhelming response to the Pantsuit Nation page, she said, “It’s also amazing that people needed a safe place to show their enthusiasm” for Clinton.



The event in Blue Hill has been mirrored across the country, Chamberlain said, in coordinated photo shoots, like the one by Elle magazine in New York City. Pantsuit Nation invited women to take selfies at polling places wearing pantsuits for its new website pantsuitnation.org and Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account.



“It’s a story that needs to be told,” said Chamberlain, who hopes to “find a way to continue the project in some capacity.”



“I was fortunate to be invited and included in the group very early,” Cynthia Winings said. “I’m surprised and inspired and uplifted by the whole thing.”



And, she added, “I am wearing pantsuits.”

