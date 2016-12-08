Nygren trial delayed pending motion for competency hearing

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The federal bank fraud trial of former Brooklin Boat Yard CFO Steven Nygren, set to begin this month at the U.S. District Court in Bangor, was removed from the court calendar due to a pending motion for a competency hearing filed by Nygren’s attorney, Roger Brunelle of Portland.



Nygren is charged with 63 felony counts of bank fraud and one count of use of an unauthorized device, stemming from the alleged embezzlement of $720,000 from the Brooklin Boat Yard in 2014 and 2015. A 65th charge is for tax evasion. He is currently free on $15,000 bail.



Nygren was indicted in U.S. District Court on August 10, granted a continuance on his arraignment on August 17. He pleaded not guilty on October 24 when a trial date was set for early December.



At Nygren’s arraignment, Brunelle informed the court that neurological and other medical testing was needed to determine Nygren’s competency to stand trial. Nygren had reportedly suffered a stroke in April.



Brunelle filed the motion requesting a hearing to determine Nygren’s competency and for a court order directing a competency evaluation on November 7, the deadline for filing pre-trial motions. In the motion, he stated that Nygren was “unfit to participate in any trial because [he] had experienced ‘profound’ cognitive deficits,” according to his treating neurologist, and included an October 15 forensic evaluation by psychologist Dr. Peter Donnelly, an expert witness for the defense.



U.S. District Attorney Thomas E. Delahanty II opposed the request for a competency hearing, citing that tests performed by Donnelly to “determine if the defendant was malingering” (to exaggerate or feign illness) were found to be “consistent with malingering.” His motion also noted that Donnelly found Nygren’s impaired “capacity for sustained attention and being able to deal with complexity substantially impaired” his ability to perform on tests given to determine whether Nygren was malingering.



Contrary to Brunelle’s motion, Delahanty also requested that if the court does order a competency hearing, that the evaluation be ordered at a government facility.

