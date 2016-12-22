News Feature

Sargentville Originally published in The Weekly Packet, December 22, 2016 In love and life, the Wardwells reflect on 57-year partnership

The Wardwells share an early picture of one of their trucks as they warm up in the office on December 15.

by Tevlin Schuetz

Horace and Sylvia Wardwell have been partners—in business and in life—for almost their entire lives. From childhood friendship to marriage to co-ownership of a family business, they have relied on each other and have given much to their community.



The Wardwells took a short break during the busy season to talk to The Weekly Packet on December 15. After decades of running Wardwell Oil, they are still fully involved in business operations.



“I enjoy the customers,” Horace said, returning from morning deliveries. While he spends time toiling in the office, he stays connected with clients by working in the field, he said, adding that before Wardwell Oil hired more employees, he knew all his customers personally.



There was a time when the Wardwells worked alone. Having just married in 1959—after Sylvia graduated from George Stevens Academy—they joined Sylvia’s father, Myron Conner, in his one-man fuel sales business. They had taken over operations within a year, after Conner left.



Conner began his enterprise in 1947, selling primarily kerosene, Sylvia said, but by the time the Wardwells took over, the home heating industry was shifting to heating oil, which was 9 cents a gallon versus kerosene’s 18 cents. In October of 1960, the Wardwells sold heating oil to their first customer, Horace’s third grade teacher, Phoebe Durgan Wessel.



The Wardwells had a single truck in those days, which was minus an engine when they bought it, Sylvia recalled. A mechanic by training, Horace had installed a new engine himself, she said. Now the Wardwells have seven trucks, plus a “yard truck” for extra storage.



Their customer base has grown to a few thousand since then, and Wardwell Oil delivers to clients well beyond the Blue Hill Peninsula, making stops in Orland and Ellsworth as well as Bucksport and Verona Island, among other towns, Horace said.



The Wardwells employ two office staff and five truck drivers, Sylvia said, including their son, Blaine, who lives in town with his own family and covers customers in Brooksville. He also has his own business, performing maintenance on oil heating equipment, she said.



Wardwell Oil has also grown to include non-potable water delivery among its services. “We fill pools and deliver water for irrigation in the summer,” Horace said.



Both Sedgwick natives, the Wardwells grew up and were in school together, Sylvia said. Her grandfather and Horace’s father were good friends, so the youngsters often spent time together.



“We played in the sandbox,” Sylvia said.



Horace and Sylvia were partners in business early on, too, selling ice, Horace recalled.



The Wardwells have maintained a strong connection with their community over the years. A 1957 GSA graduate, Horace was a school trustee for nearly four decades. In addition to both serving the Eggemoggin Baptist Church in different capacities, Horace and Sylvia have been longtime volunteers with the Sedgwick Fire Department. Sylvia also served on the Sedgwick Planning Board for 25 years.



As time has passed, things in the heating oil business have changed, Horace said. Government regulations have increased and have added to the complexity of operations, making the dispensing of oil a more precise science. Early truck meters were relatively crude devices, Horace said, but now temperature-compensating meters are required. These adjust output to make up for the slight expansion or contraction of oil volume as affected by temperature, and they are calibrated by officials with the state, Sylvia explained. The meters are computerized and log results within minutes remotely to the office.



“They only cost $7,000 per truck,” Sylvia noted.



One of the biggest challenges is truck maintenance and the effect rough roads have on delivery vehicles, Horace observed.



“Of course there has always been competition, too, but that’s a good thing in a way. It keeps us all honest,” he added.



Working closely together over the years has been challenging as well, the Wardwells agreed.



“It wasn’t so sweet at times, and at other times it has been all right,” Sylvia revealed. “We seem to have lived through it for 56 years, so I guess we’ll make it.”



“If you have to work with each other, you learn to understand their habits, and you don’t try to upset them,” she added.



The Wardwells credit their employees with keeping things on track. “I have a very good crew,” Horace said. “We couldn’t run without the crew we have.”



As a member of the office staff for almost nine years, Sue Sweetland has enjoyed her role helping the Wardwells. “It has been a wonderful job,” she said.



While uncertain of the eventual fate of their business and their involvement in it, the Wardwells plan to keep serving their customers for the foreseeable future, they said. If they sell up or retire, however, there are plenty of things to keep them busy. Horace enjoys working on old cars and other vehicles. He is almost done restoring the company’s first truck, he said, and is tending to two or three more cars, in various states of restoration.



“He is an excellent mechanic,” Sylvia said.



Sylvia is an avid enthusiast of genealogy. She collects old articles and has authored a book on her family’s history. She also collects old post card pictures, many of which were taken by her grandfather’s cousin, who was a gifted photographer, she said.

