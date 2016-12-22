News Feature

Sedgwick Originally published in The Weekly Packet, December 22, 2016 Fire damages home in Sedgwick Community uses GoFundMe to help

As fire spread to the second floor, firefighters made a hole in the eave to help smoke escape to increase visibility inside.

by Faith DeAmbrose

Quick response from area firefighters helped to save the Sedgwick home of Sandy and Pete Douvarjo from fire on December 14.



In response, the community has stepped up to help the couple, who lost most of their belongings just before Christmas.



The call came in shortly after 4 p.m., said Sedgwick Fire Chief David Carter, and was called in by a driver passing by the Christy Hill Road home. First to the scene was Sedgwick’s assistant chief Royce Varnum, arriving less than five minutes after the tone was issued. The first truck was on scene within 10 minutes, said Carter, and the fire was mostly knocked down within “seven or eight minutes after that.”



While the firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the bulk of the flames on the first floor, fire had spread to the second floor proving to be more difficult to put out. “Crews went upstairs to put out the rest,” said Carter, but that effort was stalled by heavy smoke and fire damage to the floor of that floor. “There was zero visibility inside,” said Carter, who worked from the outside to open up an eave and let the smoke escape.



In all, about 1,200 gallons of water were used, and the department had help on the scene from firefighters from Brooklin, Brooksville, Blue Hill and Deer Isle.



Preliminary investigations show that the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, and the home was insured.



To help the Dourvajos, a GoFundMe account was established (and since closed) by friend Mia Strong that raised more than $4,000 in five days.

