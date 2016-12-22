Charity work part of “full circle” for Lawrence family

News Feature

Belinda and Chuck Lawrence celebrate the new “Made in Maine” expansion at TradeWinds in Blue Hill.

by Monique Labbe

Chuck and Belinda Lawrence opened their TradeWinds location in Blue Hill 17 years ago. Since that time, the couple has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to area organizations. Those acts of giving, according to Chuck Lawrence, are simply part of a community coming full circle.



“You need to keep a healthy community to have a healthy business,” said Lawrence on December 20. “As a business, we have a responsibility to see that happen.”



The business serves residents not just in Blue Hill but in the other peninsula towns, as well as the island communities. As such, the Lawrences have made it a point to donate to organizations in as many of those communities as they can.



“We have donated to the Island Nursing Home, the Tree of Life and the Blue Hill [Public] Library,” said Lawrence. “We try to help out where we can and where it’s needed.”



The couple focuses their donations primarily on humanitarian organizations, particularly during the winter and holiday seasons.



This time of year, said Lawrence, is difficult for people in the area.



“The winters are hard around here because of the weather and fuel and food costs, and then the cost of the holidays. It’s just so important to give back during this time,” he said.



Lawrence said he and his wife are “very passionate” about the library, which is an organization the couple made a donation to before TradeWinds had even opened its doors in Blue Hill.



“People really use the library a lot in Blue Hill, it’s just such an important part of the community,” he said. “That’s one of the ones we donate to annually, as well as the Tree of Life.”



The annual Tree of Life donation comes in the form of a fundraiser at the check out registers at TradeWinds. Last year, donations were matched up to $5,000, for a total of $11,800 raised for the food pantry, according to Tree of Life Board President Judi Hilliker. The same fundraiser took place this year, though the total amount has not been figured.



“This yearly fundraiser helps us purchase more healthy food including fresh produce to feed hungry families on the Blue Hill Peninsula. We are currently providing supplemental food to over 200 families a week,” said Hilliker.



Library Director Rich Boulet noted that the library, and the community at large, has benefited from the charitable acts of the Lawrence family.



“The Lawrences have brought a truly outstanding commitment to the Blue Hill Peninsula through their charitable giving, at the library, and at countless other places. Their generous gifts make it possible for the library to serve everyone, from every age, background and circumstance. For that we are truly grateful,” said Boulet.



Another area organization that has benefited from Lawrence family donations is Friendship Cottage in Blue Hill. Anne Ossana, director of Adult Day Services Programs at Friendship Cottage, noted that with donations from the Lawrences the organization was able to purchase a new generator in 2014 and a new transportation van in 2016.



“We are so grateful for their generosity throughout the years during our Annual Appeal and special fundraising efforts,” she said.



For the Lawrences, their charity is not about the recognition, but about the relationship they feel with the community.



“I have owned businesses from Cocoa Beach in Florida to Caribou,” he said. “Blue Hill is just special.”

