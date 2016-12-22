Bill Raiten to pass the torch at New Surry Theatre

News Feature

by Tevlin Schuetz

Since its founding, New Surry Theatre has played a unique role in the community, steadily stoking the creative fires of aspiring actors and delighting audiences in the process.



Co-founder and longtime artistic director Bill Raiten will retire following this season after 45 years of guiding the organization. He made the announcement before supporters at a party held at The Farmhouse Inn on October 2.



Raiten will turn 79 just after the New Year, he said in an October 7 interview, and the time is right to simplify life a little.



“The multi-tasking required of a director has become more challenging,” he said.



NST and its board of directors have been working on strategic and successive planning, Raiten said, and the process includes a search for a new artistic director to continue NST’s work and add to its legacy.



NST began when Brooklyn-born Raiten and childhood friend Sheldon Bisberg migrated to Surry together after years of theater work in New York. They started NST as a summer theater school, attracted students from around the country and put on 10 performances of Fiddler on the Roof at the season’s end, Raiten said. The theater troupe also opened The Grand in Ellsworth in 1973 with Man of La Mancha, and their programs expanded over the years to include travels abroad, hosting foreign actors in Blue Hill and helping at-risk kids through theater, Raiten said.



While Raiten knew early on he was meant for acting, he didn’t come to the realization without a push from a mentor: At age 13, he was drafted into a school performance by his French teacher, he recalled.



“I was the class clown,” Raiten said, but his teacher soon figured out how to channel his energy. She cast Raiten as a silent waiter, and he discovered his antics were far better appreciated before an audience.



“They loved it,” he remembered. “From then on all I wanted to do was be on stage.”



Raiten’s parents supported his interest, taking him to see theater performances around the city when they could, he said. After a brief flirtation with stand-up comedy in Hollywood in the 1950s (“I was terrible,” he recalled), Raiten committed fully to acting and just as quickly found his calling included teaching and directing. These two roles have occupied him ever since.



“The most important thing for a director is to have the audience feel what the author [of the play] wants them to feel,” he said, adding that a director must enable actors to find that connection.



“You have to teach people to be truthful on stage. I hope to instill a love of learning in every student,” he said.



Raiten has done this successfully for years, as many of his students can attest. Former NST student and current assistant artistic director Johannah Blackman wrote in an October 8 email, “[Raiten’s] success in drawing truthful performances out of actors of all ages and backgrounds is unique. I cannot tell you how many times I have watched Bill encourage a new actor into the discovery that their natural responses on stage are exactly what is needed and that their intuition is good. This discovery is incredibly empowering.”



As one would expect of a 45-year-old organization, changes have occurred over the years. NST used to take the show on the road during the 1980s and ’90s, traveling to the former Soviet Union, Canada, Scotland and Hollywood, among other places, but that has ceased, Raiten said. “We feel Blue Hill is our home, and we’re here for this community.”



Other things, such as NST’s philosophy, have persisted over time. Raiten explained, “[The actors’ work] is not done with ego but with an all-encompassing ensemble feel. NST takes that to give professional quality theater to the community. We are servants in this regard.”



While Raiten will soon retire as director, he will continue to teach, he said. And not only is he is confident in the future of NST, but he is excited about the potential of its dedicated volunteers and solid leadership.



“There are talented actors and directors with the theater. It’s time to allow these people to shine… and take NST on to the next 45 years,” he said.



Raiten credits strong community support for NST’s success. He cited the expensive nature of theater productions—with necessities such as props, set construction and royalties to cover—and explained that keeping ticket prices low would be difficult without funding when income is limited by a small theater capacity of 80 seats. He praised the support by contributors such as the Quimby Family Foundation, TradeWinds Market Place, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, The First, Kindred Spirits Veterinary Clinic and Maine Community Foundation, among others. Raiten also expressed gratitude for Bob and Jan Marville’s donations to the NST legacy fund and to a reprisal production of Fiddler on the Roof scheduled for this season.



While Raiten will be missed as director, he has left a clear path for NST. Blackman said of his stepping down: “It is impossible to ‘replace’ Bill. However, I know that all of us working for and with the theater are inspired to carry NST into the future with that same commitment to inclusivity and performances driven by truth… [and] to welcome community members from all walks of life through the Town Hall Theater doors and to journey with them as they discover their talent and all they have to offer. My hope for NST’s future is that it honors all Bill Raiten has given over the years and dedicates itself to carrying that legacy forward while growing with the communities around it and responding to those communities’ needs and interests.”



New Surry Theatre offers a full-season of live theatrical productions every year. Student performances of scene studies are also open to the public and free of charge, Raiten said.



For more information, call 374-5057 or visit newsurrytheatre.org.

