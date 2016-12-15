Brooksville Library welcomes new librarian

News Feature

The Brooksville Free Public Library announced last month that it has a new librarian, Brook Minner, former Assistant Director of the Blue Hill Public Library from 2007-2011.



“Brook has had 10 years of professional library and archives experience in Maine,” according to a news release from the library. “After her tenure in Blue Hill, Brook was the Director of the Northeast Harbor Library from 2011-2015. For the past two years, she served as the Executive Director of Northeast Film, a regional film archive in Bucksport.”



Minner holds a B.A. in American History from Agnes Scott College in Georgia and an M.A. in Library Science from Southern Connecticut State University. She and her husband are deeply committed to public libraries and to the revitalization effort under way in Bucksport, where they own a real estate company and are founding members of Main Street Bucksport.



“I am thrilled to be at the Brooksville Library and have been warmly welcomed by the community,” Minner said in the news release. “This small town library connects its patrons to the world with free Wi-Fi, inter-library loan and high-quality materials that are free and available to everyone.



“And like most libraries, it’s a wonderful gathering place for people of all ages to meet and connect. I look forward to increasing the program offerings at the library and connecting more with the community to learn what they want from the library.”

