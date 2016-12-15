PenBrook girls ‘A’ team adds fourth graders to its roster

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Because of low numbers in grades five through eight, fourth grade girls from Penobscot and Brooksville have been approved by both school boards to participate on the PenBrook “A” basketball team.



According to the PenBrook athletics policy, fourth grade students are only allowed to compete on the B teams for both boys and girls basketball, unless a written letter from the athletic director is submitted no later than November 1 requesting the school boards to waive the policy for that season. During school board meetings in Brooksville and Penobscot on December 5 and December 12, respectively, athletic director Michelle Charette and Penbrook girls basketball coach Dan Pert indicated that the team had not even started practicing before November 14, and, as such, neither of them knew by November 1 that the numbers would be low.



“We had two girls move away November 10, and two girls decided they did not want to play the day of tryouts,” said Pert during the Brooksville meeting. “That brought our numbers down to seven players, which leaves us with two subs.”



Pert added that one of those seven players has health problems, which may or may not affect her during the season.



Seven fourth graders are playing basketball on the B team; however, Charette noted that she was only able to schedule one B team game for the season, against Bucksport, because none of the other area schools have B teams for girls basketball. Of those seven players, only three of the girls would move up to the A team for games while the rest of the players would continue practicing together, as both the A and B teams practice as one unit.



“I don’t think there’s any concern about safety issues,” said Pert, while answering questions from Brooksville board members. “I don’t think there’s any added level of risk for injury because the girls I would bring up are all physically capable of holding their own with the older girls.”



While members of the Penobscot board approved waiving the policy for this season fairly easily, voting 5-0, members of the Brooksville board had more reservation, as it was passed 3-2 (Condon, Tapley).



“We’ll waive it for this year, but you guys need to come up with something for next year,” said Condon to Pert and parents.



In Penobscot, the board members agreed that the dates on the policy were problematic and noted that, moving forward, it might be a good idea to come up with a different policy that better matches up with the timeline of the sports seasons.



“There are two problems here,” said board member Jim Goodman. “One is the dates in the policy, but the other is that there’s a lack of numbers. I see no reason why we can’t leave decisions like this up to the coach and athletic director, which could be applied to the new policy should it be rewritten.”



Pert noted that he has been coaching the PenBrook girls basketball teams for over 10 years, and during that time his teams have made it to the championship every season, winning five of them. Because of his experience, he said, he feels confident in his decision-making abilities when it comes to which of the younger girls are ready and which still need time to develop.



“You don’t win championships with fourth graders, but you build a team with them,” said Pert. “That’s really what we’re trying to do here, to look out for the kids and build successful teams. It’s not all about championships, but you want to win, and you need to have more than seven girls on the team to do that.”



With both boards voting in the affirmative, the PenBrook team will now move forward with the selected fourth graders playing on the A team for the remainder of the season.

