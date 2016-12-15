MERI to honor Rep. Ralph Chapman

News Feature

The Marine & Environmental Research Institute, a nonprofit scientific organization dedicated to protecting wildlife and people from the harmful impacts of toxic chemical exposure, will honor state Rep. Ralph Chapman with its 2016 Marine and Environmental Science Award.



The presentation is scheduled during this year’s holiday party on Friday, December 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the MERI Center For Environmental Studies, 55 Main Street in Blue Hill. The public is invited to join in the festivities, including wines from Blue Hill Wine Shop, finger food from Diane Bianco and music by Ellacapella. Everyone is encouraged to bring dry or canned food items for the Tree of Life food pantry.



Chapman was recently re-elected to a fourth term in the Maine legislature. An applied physicist with a background in scientific research, he has served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Environment and Natural Resources, Commerce, Research and Development, Energy and Marine Resources committees. Prior to his election, Chapman worked primarily in the areas of energy efficiency and renewable energy, both of which aim to reduce society’s use of fossil fuels, the largest driver of human caused climate change, a major threat to ecosystems and to our survival, according to a news release from MERI.



Chapman represents the only Maine House District that has had commercial metal mines in the past century. Defunct Blue Hill and Brooksville heavy metal mines continue to pollute our surface waters, and his legislative work has included extensive involvement in the issue of regulating metal mining throughout the state, a significant threat to both surface water and ground water quality.



“As an independent scientific research institute, it is our pleasure to recognize a legislator whose respect for scientific method and policy decisions based on proven scientific facts informs all his efforts in Augusta,” MERI Founder and Director Dr. Susan Shaw said in the release. “Representative Chapman’s concern for Maine water quality and efforts to mitigate the harm done by mining activity make him an environmental champion and worthy recipient of the 2016 Marine and Environmental Science Award.”

