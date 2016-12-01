Proposed U76 budget adds business manager

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The School Union 76 Board, which comprises the Brooklin, Sedgwick and Deer Isle-Stonington school districts, will meet on December 12 to vote on the 2017-18 central office budget. As proposed, the budget is up just over 12 percent, from $523,948 to $587,455.



The $63,500 increase just about covers the salary and benefits of a new business manager position, a role that Superintendent Chris Elkington has filled in his two months as an interim and two months as permanent superintendent, with assistance from a business consultant, at an $11,900 cost to date.



Moving forward, Elkington will lead the union more on the educational side than the business side if the budget is passed as proposed.



“The kind of oversight, state and local reporting and follow-through that must be in place and is now starting to be put in place does not allow the superintendent’s position to be involved in the needed systemic, academic programming, planning, oversight and follow-through work that must take place within a Learning Organization,” he wrote in a November 28 email to Island Ad-Vantages.



Elkington explained that there were two possible roles for the U76 superintendent, either as a chief financial officer (CFO) or as a chief educational officer (CEO).



“The boards have shared with me and in our discussions as both individual boards and as a union board that they want a CEO and not a CFO as superintendent.”



As proposed, the budget line for the superintendent’s office is up about $5,000, to $212,706, and the special education line is down about $13,000, to $162,000. The superintendent salary is proposed for $110,000, and he will receive a $17,000 annuity in lieu of insurance payments—a provision not seen in a previous union superintendent contract but common in other districts, Union 76 Board Chairman Mike Sealander noted in a November 28 email.



Cost sharing shifts



Sedgwick will pay nearly 20 percent more for superintendent and central office services in 2017-18 than it has for the last two years, after the cost-sharing formula resulted in a 2.6 percent increase for the school district’s share. The district’s 23.5 percent share, coupled with the increased budget, equals $138,198, or $22,691 more than the current year’s $115,507.



Deer Isle-Stonington CSD #13’s share has dropped about one percent to 61 percent, and will pay $358,189, up from $323,905, a 10.6 percent increase.



Brooklin’s share has dropped from 16.2 to 15.5, and the district will pay $91,066, or $6,000 more than this year.



Cost sharing is based on the three-year average of the number of personnel, weighted 50 percent; number of students receiving special education, weighted 25 percent; and student enrollment, weighted 25 percent.



Sedgwick’s average for personnel has increased by about 0.6 staff, special education enrollment by about 3.5 students, while its enrollment has stayed basically flat.



At the same time, CSD #13 has dropped 3.5 personnel, two special education enrollments, and 10 students in total enrollment. Brooklin has decreased personnel by 0.6, special education by 2.4, and enrollment by five students.



Both elementary school and high school students are counted in the enrollment figures.



The union meeting to vote on the 2017-18 budget is on Monday, December 12, at 6 p.m. at Sedgwick Elementary School.

